× SAT, ACT no longer required at University of Chicago

CHICAGO — The University of Chicago is becoming the first major U.S. research university to stop requiring American undergraduate applicants to submit ACT or SAT scores.

The prestigious and highly selective school says some students may feel that the standardized test results don’t fully reflect their potential. The university said Thursday that it anticipates many students still will submit scores because other schools require them.

While some liberal arts colleges have already made standardized test scores optional, the University of Chicago is the first major research university to do so.

James Nondorf, dean of admissions, says students “define the application” — not the other way around.

The university also said it will provide full-tuition aid for students whose families earn less than $125,000 and offer new scholarships to military veterans and children of veterans, police officers and firefighters. The school will also let applicants submit a 2-minute video introduction instead of requiring that they sit for an interview.

The school has 6,300 undergraduates. Tuition last year was $53,000.

Rollout of the initiative will begin with the class of 2023.