Rains here since May 1 set record
Rains here since May 1 set record; the 11.34” blows past previous record and is more than twice normal; work week warmth to segue to weekend heat/humidity; 90s on the way
May begins amid July-level temps; powerful “SSW” winds—at times 40 mph—contribute to fire risk; severe Plains weather creeping east—1 to 2.4” thundery rains possible here by Friday
Will it snow during today’s Chicago White Sox home opener?
2nd wave of Wednesday storms rake the area with some 60+ mph gusts, downpours and hail; quieter weather Thursday—but a huge pressure spread builds across the Midwest Friday/Saturday laying the foundation for strong, chilly “ENE” winds and spells of rain
Year’s hottest weather arrives for Memorial Day weekend including the highest May temps in 6 years; Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto to help lock the heat in place into next week
Days of rain brings flooding to Chicago area
May 2018 the wettest and among warmest on record
97-degree high ties Chicago’s record for this date set in 2012
2018’s hottest weekend on the way—may include Chicago’s hottest Father’s Day since at least 1924; building “hot dome” to “cap” weekend storm threat here—but North Woods in for a soaking
Chicagoans face cold, February-level temps running 15 to 20-degrees below early April norms into Tuesday; next week to feature the full range of finicky spring weather—from possible sticking snow early to late week 60s
Hottest Memorial Day weekend on record followed by big rain Wednesday
Meteorological summer opens amid a chill; “full-fetch” NNE winds behind Friday’s 30-degree afternoon temp drop after 3rd warmest and all-time wettest May on record here; June is city’s 3rd warmest month; we could flirt with 90 again later next week
Nice weather here while nor’easter batters the East coast