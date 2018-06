× Police arrest man who escaped custody in Elmhurst

ELMHURST, Ill. — Police have caught a man who escaped from officers in the western suburbs.

Elmhurst police say the man escaped police custody around 7 p.m. Wednesday near North and Larch Avenues. He was in custody for retail theft at the time.

Police located and arrested the man again at 10:15 p.m.

Charges are pending.

