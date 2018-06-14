PHOTOS: Chicago firefighters, WWII veteran retire American flags

CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department celebrated Flag Day on Thursday with a ceremony in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Firefighters partnered with the Chicago Police Department and a local JROTC group to retire American flags by burning them near 45th and Halsted streets. It is a long-standing tradition to burn to ashes flags that are beyond repair following a ceremony.

Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States, which happened on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.

CFD celebrating Flag Day in the 11th Ward with @Chicago_Police, JROTC, City and County partners at 45th & Halsted. pic.twitter.com/wRkoHhEGBE — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 14, 2018

World War II Veteran cuts star from American Flag. pic.twitter.com/RZzj7Caqlk — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 14, 2018