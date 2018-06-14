PHOTOS: Chicago firefighters, WWII veteran retire American flags

CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department celebrated Flag Day on Thursday with a ceremony in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
Firefighters partnered with the Chicago Police Department and a local JROTC group to retire American flags by burning them near 45th and Halsted streets. It is a long-standing tradition to burn to ashes flags that are beyond repair following a ceremony.
Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States, which happened on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.
41.812271 -87.646018