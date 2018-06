Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The start of summer comes in just a few days, but already children have died after being left alone in hot cars.

Experts say on average, 37 children die every year after being left alone in hot cars.

Now, one mother, Karen Osorio, whose daughter, Sofia died in the backseat of a car is making it her mission to put an end to hot car deaths.

