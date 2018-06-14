Midday Fix: DIY hostess gifts
-
Midday Fix: A New Attitude – In Tribute to Patti LaBelle
-
Midday Fix: DIY Royal Wedding Breakfast Watch Party
-
Midday Fix: Consumer voted 2018 Best New Product Awards
-
Midday Fix: Shawn Maxwell’s New Tomorrow
-
Midday Fix: Chasing New Horizons – Inside The Epic First Mission To Pluto
-
-
Midday Fix: Women’s Health Week – importance of getting regular pap smears
-
Midday Fix: Voice Lessons For Parents
-
Midday Fix: Bumpus
-
Midday Fix: The Lucky Losers perform live
-
Midday Fix: Tu Bloom live from France
-
-
Midday Fix: Indiana tourism
-
Midday Fix: Mud Morganfield Blues Band performs live
-
Midday Fix: DIY spring garden cleanup tips for when the weather finally breaks