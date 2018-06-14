Man exposed himself on CTA Brown Line train, police say

CHICAGO — Police on Thursday released surveillance photos of a man who touched himself inappropriately on a Brown Line train.

The incident happened about 5:30 a.m. May 8 on a Brown Line train as it approached the Francisco stop, according to the Chicago Police Department. A woman said a man stood across from her and touched himself.

It is not clear why police only released photos of the suspect more than a month after the incident.

The man can be seen in CTA surveillance footage moving from car to car through emergency doors before standing in the aisle in front of the woman, police said. He then exited the train at the Francisco stop.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s who has shoulder-length brown hair, a light complexion and a full beard. He wore a navy blue hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes and a black backpack.

Police ask anyone with information to call 312-744-8261 and mention report No. JB254763.