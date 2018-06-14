Jury selection begins in Quintonio LeGrier wrongful death lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The trial of a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Chicago resulting from the 2015 fatal police shooting of a teenager and a grandmother is set to start with jury selection.

Quintonio LeGrier's family is suing the city after the 19-year-old college student was shot by Chicago police Officer Robert Rialmo. Bettie Jones, a 55-year-old neighbor, was also fatally shot.

Jury selection begins Thursday. Lawyers for LeGrier's estate successfully argued Wednesday that jurors should hear about Jones.

Attorneys for the city declined to comment. Jones' estate attorney Larry Rogers Jr. said it wouldn't make sense if Jones' death isn't discussed during the trial.

Rialmo says he fired at LeGrier because the teen swung a baseball bat at him. But a police disciplinary body found no evidence LeGrier did so.