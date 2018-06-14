Hip Hop legend MC Lyte and financial expert Lynn Richardson share money tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Your Man & Your Money" authors MC Lyte and Lynn Richardson say money doesn't solve a man problem and a man can't solve a money problem; but with the right man in her life, any woman can achieve harmony in her finances and in her relationship.With a conversation oriented format financial expert Lynn Richardson and entertainer MC Lyte dispel the myths and share their tips on how they've achieved both: a good man and lots of money!The music veteran also shared her thoughts on the music business... how technology has changed it and how hard work hasn't.

MC Lyte performs!

