Former Chicago officer Van Dyke returns to court in Laquan McDonald case

CHICAGO — A hearing in the murder case against Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke had a start-stop beginning Thursday morning when the judge ordered a closed case management meeting in his chambers after less than two minutes.

At issue was a motion filed by the defense asking the court to reconsider its finding that there was no prosecutorial misconduct in the case.

Judge Vincent Gaughan reprimanded the defense for filing the motion Wednesday, in violation of his edict that motions be filed by noon two days before to give the court time to review them.

Gaughan said he would consider whether to allow the filing.

Van Dyke is facing trial for the 2014 shooting death of LaQuan McDonald which was recorded by police dash and body cams.

The judge set the next hearing date for two weeks, June 28.