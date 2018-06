Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comcast is now in a bidding war with Disney over 21st Century FOX.

The company is offering $65 billion in cash for parts of FOX including the movie studios, a lineup of cable and international networks, regional sports networks and its stake in HULU.

Last December, Disney made a $52 billion stock offer for the same parts of FOX.

The deal would not include FOX News, The FOX Business Network or FS1.