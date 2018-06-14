Chicago Bandits pitchers Paige Lowary and Lacey Waldrop join Sports Feed on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In professional sports at the moment, there are not a lot of undefeated teams out there. But you can find one in Rosemont so far in 2018.

The Chicago Bandits of the National Pro Fastpitch softball league have roared out to a 10-0 start to their season with strong efforts at the plate and on the mound. In the last few days, they've just added one of the best collegiate pitchers in the draft to their arsenal in hopes of winning a fifth championship since the franchise began in 2005.

Paige Lowary, who was selected first overall in the NPF Draft this week, along with fellow pitcher Lacey Waldrop appeared on Sports Feed to discuss the season so far and what could be ahead for the group.

Jarrett Payton talked to the players on Monday's show and you can watch their segments in the video above.