× A dangerous combination of heat and humidity forecast – Excessive Heat Watch in effect for Cook County/City of Chicago from Saturday morning through Monday evening

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING…

An extended period combining excessive heat, high humidity, intense sunshine and little or no nighttime relief from the heat buildup will set the stage for life-threatening atmospheric conditions this coming weekend in Chicago and Cook County. Conditions similar to the 1995 deadly heat wave could evolve, so precautions should be taken to protect people most vulnerable.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued an Excessive Heat Watch, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Monday evening. * TEMPERATURES...Afternoon highs will be in the mid to possibly upper 90s Saturday through Monday. Nighttime lows in the city will likely only be around 80 Saturday night and Sunday night. * HEAT INDICES...Peak afternoon heat indices of 100 to 105 are forecast Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Only minimal relief from the heat is expected at night with heat indices likely to remain in the 90s through the evening and possibly into portions of the overnight hours. * IMPACTS...The extended duration of heat, combined with nearly full sunshine, and oppressively warmth even at night will lead to potentially hazardous conditions, particularly for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions. Residents of the city of Chicago can call 3...1...1...to request well being checks for elderly friends or family members, or for information on finding the nearest cooling center. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors.