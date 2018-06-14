× 2 teens charged after Bucktown carjacking

CHICAGO – Two teens were arrested and charged Wednesday after a woman was attacked and had her car stolen in the Bucktown neighborhood.

The teen boys, both 17, were charged as juveniles with vehicular hijacking, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The incident happened on the 1600 block of North Claremont Avenue around 3:30 p.m. The woman, 29, was thrown to the ground by one of the two who targeted her as she was getting out of her car. She was not hurt.

The teens got into her car and drove away. Officers on bikes spotted the car about a mile and a half from where the incident started. The suspects crashed and were taken into custody.

One of the teens was arrested in the fall on charges of robbing an 80-year-old woman in Lincoln Park, the Tribune said.