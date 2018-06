BROOKFIELD, Ill. — It’s double the furry fun at the Brookfield Zoo!

The zoo announced they welcomed two male Amur leopards in April.

The cubs were born April 18th and are currently bonding with their mother behind the scene.

They’ll make their public debut mid-July.

“The Amur leopard is critically endangered with less than 65 animals left in the wild,” the zoo said in a statement.