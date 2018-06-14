1 dead, 1 injured in Morgan Park shooting
CHICAGO – One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened on the 1300 block of West 108th Street around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
A 20-year-old man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. A 21-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
41.697895 -87.654934