1 dead, 1 injured in Morgan Park shooting

CHICAGO – One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened on the 1300 block of West 108th Street around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

A 20-year-old man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. A 21-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.