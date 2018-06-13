× Woman found in Far South Side garage was strangled, officials say

CHICAGO — A woman who was found dead in a garage on the Far South Side was strangled, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Officer.

The autopsy revealed that the woman, who was in her 40s, died from asphyxiation and strangulation. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to officials.

The woman was found around 8:30 a.m. in a garage on the 100 block of West 104th Street in the Fernwood neighborhood.

Area South Detectives are investigating.