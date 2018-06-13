Woman dies after falling from swing at Merchandise Mart

CHICAGO – A Florida woman died Tuesday after she fell from a swing on display at the Merchandise Mart.

Jacqueline Albertine, 57, was attending NeoCon and fell from a swing that was part of a display at a booth, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Albertine hit her head and was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner reports Albertine died of blunt force head trauma from fall from a swing. Her death was ruled an accident.

Albertine worked in commercial furniture sales at Corporate Design Choice Inc. in Miami, according to her LinkedIn page.

Albertine worked for Corporate Design Choice, Inc. in Miami. The president of the company released a statement saying: