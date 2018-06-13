White Sox make dream come true for 7-year-old fan battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — It was the ultimate day at the ballpark for 7-year-old White Sox fan Alex Estrada, who got his ultimate wish fulfilled with a one-of-a-kind experience at the ballpark Wednesday.

It all began with a pep rally at his daycare, followed by a limo ride to Guaranteed Rate Field. After checking out his own locker in the clubhouse, Alex suited up in his very own White Sox uniform and took on players Yolmer Sanchez and Hector Santiago in a few rounds of video games. He also got to run the bases with the team before the game, and take a dip in a hot tub in the clubhouse.

It was all a complete surprise to Alex, who has been undergoing treatment at Lurie Children's Hospital after he was diagnosed with Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma at age 4. He was selected for this once-in-a-lifetime experience as part of the tenth annual Sox Serve week.

His father says it all has been an unbelievable, amazing experience.