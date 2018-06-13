× White Sox hold off Indians to give Dylan Covey a second-straight victory

CHICAGO – Maybe the White Sox have another prospect that’s slid under the radar a bit. That might not be the case for much longer for the White Sox starting pitcher on Wednesday night.

After throwing a shutout in Boston on Friday against one of the best teams in the American League in the Red Sox, the second year pitcher was strong again in his effort against the AL Central-leading Indians on Wednesday.

It wasn’t a shutout, but he worked into the eighth inning and allowed just two runs, which was good enough for a 3-2 White Sox victory over Cleveland. It’s the second-straight win for Covey and the second-consecutive for the White Sox, who are guaranteed no worse than a split for the fourth-consecutive series.

The 26-year old right-hander didn’t allow a run through the first seven innings of the game, though he did surrender eight hits during that time. Charlie Tilson got him the lead in the fifth with a triple to right field that brought home Tim Anderson, then he came home on a sacrifice bunt from Trayce Thompson. The Sox added another run on a Kevan Smith RBI single in the sixth to make it 3-0.

Covey ran into trouble in the eighth when he surrendered back-to-back hits to Francisco Lindor and Michael Brantley. He was lifted for Jace Fry, who allowed an RBI single Edwin Encarnacion and then a run-scoring double to Yonder Alonzo to cut the lead to 3-2 with one out in the inning. But he managed to get out of the inning with a pair of strikeouts, then Joakim Soria finished off the contest in the ninth for his 10th save.

It continued a strong stretch of momentum for the White Sox, and one of the young pitchers who continues to work his way into their future plans.