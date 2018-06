Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Hemispheres are a band who performs an eclectic selection of Soul/Motown and R&B standards, along with a few dusty gems for good measure!

They perform the classic hit single, Ain't No Mountain High Enough by the late soul singer, Marvin Gaye, on WGN Morning News.

See The Hemispheres at the 13th Annual Lake Michigan Shore Wine Fest on Saturday, June 16th and check out their website for more on the R&B and Soul band!

https://www.thehemisphereschicago.com/home