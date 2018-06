× Shots fired at CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO — Shots were fired near the entrance of a CTA Red Line Station.

The shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the 79th Street station.

Witnesses say a man was chasing another man, when he fired shots at him.

No one was hit, but a bullet hole was found in the door of the station entrance and a bullet fragment was recovered.

No one is in custody.

A 23-year-old man was shot on the platform of the Garfield Red Line station on Monday.