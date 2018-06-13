Judge allows sex suit against Madigan machine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A federal judge has given the green light to a lawsuit by a democratic campaign worker against the party and House Speaker Mike Madigan.

Alaina Hampton says she was denied promotion after accusing Madigan loyalist Kevin Quinn of sexual harassment.

She went public with a series of texts.

After Hampton went to the media, Madigan fired Quinn.

Wednesday, Quinn released a manifesto called “The Truth," arguing he's a victim of the MeToo political climate. It was first obtained by Capitol Fax.

Quinn took responsibility and apologized for the texts. He insisted he wasn’t Hampton’s supervisor, said some of her claims about retribution were false and alleged her lack of experience showed.

Quinn also suggested he’s the victim, writing, “Politicians are forced to react to media attention that has stirred up their constituencies who want to see something done.”

Last month, Madigan forced his chief of staff out after a worker accused him of making inappropriate comments.

A Madigan spokesperson says to the best of his knowledge, no one within in the speaker's government or political offices played any role in preparing Quinn's. document. He said Madigan is focused on changing culture, which includes independent investigations into complaints about harassment.