Sarah Sanders, Raj Shah preparing to leave White House, CBS reports

WASHINGTON — Two White House officials are preparing to leave the Trump administration, reports say.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders and principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah are both preparing to exit the White House, according to CBS News.

Sanders plans to leave at the end of the year, according to CBS. Shah had not set a date of departure, CBS said.

However, Sanders disputed the story and said CBS never asked her if she was planning on leaving. She said she loved her job and was honored to work for the president.