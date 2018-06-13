Ricky O’Donnell takes a look ahead to the NBA Draft on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - About a week from now, the Bulls will make another critical decision when it comes to their current rebuild.

Will Mo Bamba fall to them? Could Wendell Carter Jr. and Mikal Bridges be the guy? If he falls to them, would the Bulls consider Michael Porter Jr. even after his back issues in his one year at Missouri?

These are many questions that Bulls fans have and once that Ricky O'Donnell of SB Nation tried to answer on Sports Feed Wednesday night with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also discussed the Bulls in general along with the just completed NBA Finals on the show.

To watch Ricky's segments, click on the video above or below.