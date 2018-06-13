× Reward offered in hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash last week in Chicago is offering a reward for information.

Steven Lajin, 22, was riding a motorcycle near Le Mai and Ionia 7:45 p.m. on June 7th in the Edgebrook neighborhood when he was rear-ended by a small black vehicle.

Witnesses say Lajin was thrown from his motorcycle and hit a tree. He was wearing a helmet.

Lajin was pronounced dead at Lutheran General Hospital.

His family say he was one of five sons. He worked as a mechanic at his family-owned auto repair shop at California and Peterson avenues.

There is now a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.