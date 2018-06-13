× Police suspend search for man who escaped custody in Elmhurst

ELMHURST, Ill. –Officers in the western suburbs suspended a search for a man who escaped from police.

Elmhurst police said they believe the man is no longer in the area. Officials said the man escaped police custody around 7 p.m. Wednesday around North and Larch avenues. The man was in custody for retail theft.

Police said the suspect is a Hispanic male about 5-foot-8 wearing a yellow T-shirt and red pants.

Police also said the suspect may still be wearing handcuffs.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.

No further information was provided.