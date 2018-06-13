Military dad surprises family at Brewers vs. Cubs game

MILWAUKEE – Cubs and Brewers fans had more to cheer about than just the game Wednesday. Before the first pitch at Miller Park, a military dad surprised his family.

During every game, the team recognizes someone from the military who has proudly served our nation. It’s an opportunity to say thank you to the servicemen and women of our nation, Fox 6 reports.

On Wednesday, the team began the recognition by introducing the family of Col. Jay Morrison. Wednesday was Morrison’s son’s 12th birthday — and he hasn’t been around for the last three birthdays. But that all changed when the colonel popped up behind them — and offered huge hugs and kisses to his kids and wife.