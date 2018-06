Chris Erskine

www.latimes.com/erskine

Event:

Dad Writers in Conversation (a Father’s Day event)

Chris Erskine, author of Daditude: The Joys & Absurdities of Modern Fatherhood (Prospect Park Books), and David McGlynn, author of One Day You’ll Thank Me: Lessons from an Unexpected Fatherhood (Counterpoint)

Thursday, June 14th, 6:30 p.m.

The Book Stall

811 Elm St,. Winnetka, IL

Free

http://www.thebookstall.com/