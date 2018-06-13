× Man gets barred from store for urinating, shoots security worker: officials

WHEATON, Ill. — A Glendale Heights man is facing two felony counts for allegedly shooting a security worker outside a Burlington Coat Factory in a west suburban mall Tuesday afternoon.

At a bond hearing Wednesday, officials said 23-year-old Keonte Griffin shot a loss prevention employee after he kept him from entering the Burlington Coat Factory in Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale.

According to prosecutors, Griffin was escorted from the store after he urinated into a bottle in a dressing room and then kicked it over. When he attempted to return to the store, officials say the worker barred his entry, and Griffin pulled out a gun and shot him in the shoulder. A scuffle ensued, during which Griffin was shot through his hand and thigh.

Officers with the Bloomingdale Police Department arriving on the scene found Griffin and the worker sitting with gunshot wounds.

Griffin is charged with one count of Felony Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Felony Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. His bond was set at $750,000 Wednesday.

Griffin’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 19.