DEERFIELD, Ill. -- An assault weapons ban that was supposed to take effect in Deerfield on Wednesday is now on hold.

A judge issued a temporary restraining order.

Two residents, with the support of the NRA and other gun rights groups, argued the rule punished people who follow the law.

The village board approved the ban in April, in the wake of the school shooting massacre in Parkland, Florida.

Deerfield may appeal the judge's ruling.