Is Lake Michigan level near a record high?

Dear Tom,

You have said occasionally that abundant rain in the Great Lakes basin is responsible for high lake levels. Is the level of Lake Michigan at or near a record high now, considering the heavy rains we have had recently?

— Sam Harris

Dear Sam,

The height of Lake Michigan (and Lake Huron — they are always at the same level because of their connection at the Strait of Mackinac) is currently at 580.6 feet above sea level. This is 6 inches above the level one year ago and 3 inches above one month ago. It is forecast to rise another inch in the next month. The current level is 17 inches above the long-term June average, but 14 inches below the record June high established in 1986. And it is 1 1/2 feet below the all-time high set in August 1986.