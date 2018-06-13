Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Hot and humid weekend ahead
-
Hot, humid temps expected throughout week
-
Mild weekend to follow a hot Thursday
-
Hot weekend temps on the way
-
Hot holiday weekend in store
-
Chilly weekend ahead, rain possible
-
-
Showers possible, slightly cooler weather for weekend
-
Much more mild weather for the weekend
-
Mostly sunny Tuesday, mild week ahead
-
Rain possible this weekend
-
Cooler weekend temps with rain possible
-
-
Chilly, cloudy Mother’s Day ahead, rain possible
-
Hot temps, sunny skies until mid-week
-
Slightly cooler weather will end the weekend