Family seeks answers after body in garage ID’d as Shantieya Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The family of a woman missing three weeks before being found dead in a garage is speaking out.

Relatives of 26-year-old Shantieya Smith said they are frustrated and feel disrespected by police.

After Smith's decomposed body was identified Tuesday, the family said they found out on the news, not from police or the medical examiner's office.

They went to Area Central Headquarters Wednesday morning looking for answers and spoke to reporters.

Dental records and tattoos were used to identify Smith, whose body was found under a car in a garage in the 1800 block of South Central Park Avenue last Thursday.

She had been missing since May 25. She left her cellphone and her 7-year-old daughter at home and never returned. Her family said she left with a man who they think is suspicious.

They don't feel like police are taking the case seriously and said if she were a white woman in another part of town, the case would already be solved.

An officer spoke with the family Wednesday morning. They described him as kind, but not having much information.

The detective assigned to the case has been on vacation five days in the last two weeks, according to the family. Relatives wonders if that's why the case isn't progressing.

They plan to hold a vigil 4 p.m. Wednesday at the site where her body was found.