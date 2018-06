Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’laysia Prime, a native of Chicago’s West Humboldt Park neighborhood, currently resides in Lakeview and performs drag throughout the city. She graces the stage weekly at Hamburger Mary’s in Andersonville and is a host and performer at Scarlet Bar in Boystown.

Chicago Pride Fest

June 16-17

11 am – 10 pm

Halsted from Addison to Grace

$10 suggested donation

www.pridefestchicago.com