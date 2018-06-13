× Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday @ Milwaukee

* The Cubs’ and Brewers’ bullpens have been among the best in baseball this season. The Brewers pen leads MLB with 17 wins, the Cubs have 15 which is tied for third. The Brewers 2.69 ERA is second, the Cubs 2.69 is third. The Cubs pen leads MLB with a .202 opponent BA, the Brewers are third at .211.

* The Cubs have been hot at the beginning and end of games. Their +33 run differential in innings 1-2 ranks second in MLB. Their +74 run differential from the 6th inning on is the best in MLB

* The Brewers have struggled in day games this season, going 13-13 while posting a 27-14 record at night.

* After struggling to start 2018, Anthony Rizzo has turned it around at the plate since the beginning of May with ten home runs and a .384 OBP. Rizzo leads MLB with 37 RBI since May 1st.