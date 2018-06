Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pat McGann is a native of Chicago and is the creator/host of the Emmy-nominated television show, “The Chicago Stand Up Project”. His debut comedy album “Sounds Good” can also be heard on Sirius/XM radio. McGann is bringing more laughs to Zanies Chicago where he will perform nightly starting June 13 through June 17.

Zanies Chicago

1548 N Wells St.

http://www.zanies.com/

http://www.patmcganncomedy.com/