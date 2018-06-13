Childish Gambino performs ‘This is America’ at Chance the Rapper’s OpenMike

CHICAGO -- Students gathered at the Harold Washington Library Center Monday to see the talents of their peers -- but they were in for a treat.
Chance the Rapper surprised a crowd of high school students at his OpenMike event with a performance by Grammy-winning artist Childish Gambino.
“My next guest needs no introduction,” said Chance right before Gambino performed his hit single, "This is America."
Students cheered and ran to the stage in excitement once they realized who the special guest was.
For the third year in a row, Chance the Rapper and OpenMike co-founder, activist Malcolm London have hosted the event for high school students in Chicago.
Fans reacted to the surprise performance:
