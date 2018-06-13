Childish Gambino performs ‘This is America’ at Chance the Rapper’s OpenMike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Students gathered at the Harold Washington Library Center Monday to see the talents of their peers -- but they were in for a treat.

Chance the Rapper surprised a crowd of high school students at his OpenMike event with a performance by Grammy-winning artist Childish Gambino.

“My next guest needs no introduction,” said Chance right before Gambino performed his hit single, "This is America."

Students cheered and ran to the stage in excitement once they realized who the special guest was.

thank you @donaldglover for coming to our 30th @socialworks_chi @OpenMikeChicago !!! thank you @chancetherapper for leveraging your celebrity for the youth of Chicago in moments like these. thank you @chipublib @YOUmediaChicago !!! pic.twitter.com/sCMyPVRyF0 — BLACK POWER ranger (@MalcolmLondon) June 12, 2018

For the third year in a row, Chance the Rapper and OpenMike co-founder, activist Malcolm London have hosted the event for high school students in Chicago.

Fans reacted to the surprise performance:

Yooo, I still can’t believe I got to perform at the open mike hosted by @chancetherapper. (Moments after this, Childish Gambino came out 😭) pic.twitter.com/xICJ4BDNrN — Serious Black (@kurrencykam) June 12, 2018

The 30th edition of @socialworks_chi @OpenMikeChicago was one to remember. It highlighted the class of 2018 graduates, letting them decorate their own “open mike” graduation caps and having a ceremony. The evening ended with @donaldglover Thanks @chancetherapper 📸 by @khavon_ pic.twitter.com/bllnGpM6Rq — khavonshots (@khavon_) June 12, 2018

Childish Gambino just came out @OpenMikeChicago 😭 My life is complete ☑️ pic.twitter.com/pTjDRlP0FW — JAMESTYLERS (@JamesTylers) June 12, 2018