Chicago Theater renovation project could receive $9M in city subsidies

CHICAGO — Logan Square’s historic Congress Theater is getting a multimillion dollar rehab.

A city development panel approved plans Tuesday to give developers more than $9 million in city subsidies on the project, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Chicago city council needs to approve the plans.

The theater has been closed since 2013 after a string of code violations but is listed on the national register of historic places.

Developers are planning to start the long awaited $69 million renovation in the next three to four months.

The Tribune reports the project is estimated to “create 75 permanent jobs and 250 construction jobs, according to the city. The developer is New Congress LLC, whose CEO is Michael Moyer, an active real estate developer, the city said.”