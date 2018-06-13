× Brewers beat the Cubs Tuesday – in wives and girlfriend’s softball

MILWAUKEE – It was a match-up of NL Central rivals, yet Miller Park was in the background and the field was a bit smaller.

No, this wasn’t the Cubs and the Brewers meeting on a diamond, but rather their signficant others taking to Helfaer Field in Milwaukee. It was a slightly different sport for a much different cause than the teams played for in the domed stadium behind them the night before and then later Tuesday evening.

The wives and girlfriends of the Cubs met those of the Brewers in a softball game, doing so in the name of friendly competition and charity.

A number of the Cubs players, who wore the picture of their wife or girlfriend while watching the game, joined some of the Brewers players to watch the contest unfold. The game was a way to raise money for the Revive Baseball in the Inner City organization run by Major League Baseball.

Unfortunately for the Cubs, it didn’t go so well. The Brewers significant others’ jumped out to a 5-1 lead after the first inning and never let up.

A lead-off triple by @VogtAlyssa sparks the #Brewers Wives offense again in the 4th! As we head to the 5th, it’s 10-3 Crew. #WivesSBChallenge #WivesWhoRake pic.twitter.com/QSIxZyOIqw — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 12, 2018

It didn’t get any better for the Cubs wives and girlfriends, who end up losing the game 10-3. It was a pre cursor to what was to come as the Brewers scored a 4-0 win over the Cubs later that night at Miller Park.

That number 44 can sure play Softball! It was fun getting to be a fan today and watching the girls play. pic.twitter.com/walKeqqFZA — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) June 12, 2018

Yet no one involved on the Cubs side seemed to upset about the first defeat of the day, for this contest in Milwaukee was all about fun and charity.