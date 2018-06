× Body found in North Lawndale alley, police say

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

The body was discovered about 11 a.m. Wednesday in a garbage cart in an alley in the 1400 block of South Hamlin Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department. Officials described the body as “an unknown adult male.”

Detectives have launched a death investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.