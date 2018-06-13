Around Town checks out All Grass Farms

Kicking off the 2018 growing season, Irv & Shelly’s Fresh Picks, a delivery service of local and organic foods, has partnered with a collaborative group of farmers to form Fresh Picks Farmer Alliance (FPFA). FPFA provides fresh, locally and organically grown, sustainable produce, meat and dairy to the Chicagoland area. Making “eating local” even more accessible, FPFA connects consumers, chefs, groceries, businesses and institutions with the best farms in the Midwest.
All Grass Farms:
18N681 IL Route 31
Dundee, IL 60118
allgrassfarms.com
Fresh Picks Farmer Alliance:
freshpicks.com/farmeralliance
Irv & Shelly's Fresh Picks:
freshpicks.com