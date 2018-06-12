× White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Cleveland

* The Cleveland Indians are 17-6 against the Chicago White Sox since the start of 2017 – the best record by any team against a divisional foe.

* Adam Plutko has won his first three career starts, including a win against the visiting White Sox on May 28.

* Michael Brantley (25, 21) and José Ramírez (39, 34) are two of four qualified hitters who have more extra-base hits than strikeouts this season. Mookie Betts (37, 26) and Andrelton Simmons (18, 10) are the others. Over a full season, Brantley has done this twice (2014, 2015) and Ramirez once (2017).

* Jose Abreu reached the 25-double plateau in the fewest (tied) number of games (62) for a White Sox player in a season since the live-ball era began (1920).