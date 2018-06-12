Time Out Chicago Bar Awards

Posted 11:14 AM, June 12, 2018, by , Updated at 01:11PM, June 12, 2018

Morgan Olsen, Editor, Time Out Chicago and Vinny Starble, Bar Manager at Bad Hunter

Bad Hunter - 802 W Randolph St, Chicago

Cocktail #1 // Topo Americano (also nominated for TOC Best Cocktail award)

Ingredients:

.5 oz Hendricks Gin

.5 oz Ancho Verde

1.25 oz Byrrh

1 oz Cocchi Rosa

.75 oz fresh lime juice

.25 oz key lime cordial

6 oz Topo Chico

2 dashes orange bitters

2 dashes saline solution

 

Steps:

Empty 6oz out of Topo Chico btl.

Combine remaining ingredients into stirring vessel. Quick stir.

Strain into Topo Chico btl

Garnish w key lime wedge

 

 

Cocktail #2 // A Field In Wyoming 

Ingredients:

.75 oz monkey shoulder

.5 oz fino sherry

.5 oz Santa Teresa 1796

.25 oz Hamilton pot still gold

.5 oz Cabernet Verjus

.5 oz Sauvignon Blanc

1.5 oz water

 

Steps:

Combine ingredients into soda stream.

Force carbonated.

Pour over ice into wine glass

Garnish with edible flowers