Time Out Chicago Bar Awards

Morgan Olsen, Editor, Time Out Chicago and Vinny Starble, Bar Manager at Bad Hunter
Bad Hunter - 802 W Randolph St, Chicago
Cocktail #1 // Topo Americano (also nominated for TOC Best Cocktail award)
Ingredients:
.5 oz Hendricks Gin
.5 oz Ancho Verde
1.25 oz Byrrh
1 oz Cocchi Rosa
.75 oz fresh lime juice
.25 oz key lime cordial
6 oz Topo Chico
2 dashes orange bitters
2 dashes saline solution
Steps:
Empty 6oz out of Topo Chico btl.
Combine remaining ingredients into stirring vessel. Quick stir.
Strain into Topo Chico btl
Garnish w key lime wedge
Cocktail #2 // A Field In Wyoming
Ingredients:
.75 oz monkey shoulder
.5 oz fino sherry
.5 oz Santa Teresa 1796
.25 oz Hamilton pot still gold
.5 oz Cabernet Verjus
.5 oz Sauvignon Blanc
1.5 oz water
Steps:
Combine ingredients into soda stream.
Force carbonated.
Pour over ice into wine glass
Garnish with edible flowers