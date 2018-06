BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. – Two people were wounded outside a suburban mall Tuesday.

Police say it started inside a Burlington Coat Factory at the Stratford Square Mall in Bloomington. A loss prevention specialist spotted a suspected shoplifter and followed the person to the parking lot. There was reportedly a struggle and they were both shot.

Their injuries are not considered life threatening.

The suspected shoplifter is in police custody while being treated for their wounds.

