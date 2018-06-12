Riding the Red Line: Thorndale’s unique community offers indoor, outdoor and high-flying fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amy Rutledge continues her series Riding the Red Line. Next stop: Thorndale

The Thorndale Red Line stop drops you off on, you guessed it, Thorndale – between Winthrop and North Broadway. It is a unique community with everything from local theater to national chains, schools, parks and several local businesses focused on the neighborhood.

Edge of Sweetness, Veranda Coffee and Restaurant and the Chicago Park District’s largest indoor rec center (including trapeze lessons) and more all bring the community together.