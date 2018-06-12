11-year-old girl escapes South Side abduction, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a kidnapping suspect after an 11-year-old girl was abducted in the West Elsdon neighborhood. She later escaped.

The girl was walking home from school Monday when a man exited his minivan, picked up the girl and put her into the van sometime between 3:20 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of West 55th Street, according to the Chicago Police Department. The man then drove around for about an hour before the girl was able to escape without being harmed.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 50s with short black and gray hair, and a mustache. He had brown eyes and was wearing a black t-shirt and black pants. He drove a gray and white minivan, according to police.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 312-747-8380 and mention report No. JB302761.