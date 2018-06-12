× Police searching for woman missing from South Shore since November

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a woman who has been missing from the South Shore neighborhood on the city’s South Side since November 2017.

Latoya Wilson, 28, was last seen Nov. 1, 2017 on the 2000 block of East 72nd Street.

Police said she is described as a black woman with a medium complexion, about 5-feet 3-inches tall, about 140 pounds with brown hair and black eyes and has a tattoo that says “jamel” on the right side of her neck.

Police said she is known to frequent the areas of Cicero and Roosevelt, Polk and Kolmar and 71st and Jeffrey, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central police at 312-747-8380.

Latoya Wilson Missing by WGN Web Desk on Scribd