Midday Fix: Live performance from Ensemble Espanol

Jorge Perez, Ensemble Espanol Associate Artistic and Executive Director

Event:

“Flamenco Passion: A Tribute to Jose Greco’s 100th Anniversary,” Ensemble Espanol’s upcoming engagement June 15-17 at the North Shore Center for the performing Arts in Skokie. These performances are part of the company’s 2018 American Spanish Dance & Music Festival, exploring the theme “Jose Greco: An American Immigrant in Spain,” featuring performances, classes, and lectures showcasing the elegance and passion of Spain’s dance, music and culture. For more information, including festival class information and registration (June 18-23), visit www.EnsembleEspanol.org .

The June 15-17 “Flamenco Passion” performances will feature more than 40 dancers, musicians including guest artists in a fusion of classical, folklore, traditional, contemporary and Flamenco styles. The first half of the program will feature a world premiere ballet by Carlos Rodriguez, “Mar de Fuego (Sea of Fire)” honoring Dame Libby in the Flamenco contemporary style. The second half of the concert will be a tribute to Jose Greco’s 100th birthday directed by former Greco dancer, first dancer and founding member of the National Ballet of Spain, Juan Mata. The tribute will feature all three of Greco’s children who dance: Carmela, Jose and Lola. This will be the first time since their father was alive that they are reuniting to perform.

The performances will also conclude five works choreographed by Jose Greco and Ensemble Español’s critically acclaimed “Bolero,” choreographed by Founder, Dame Libby Komaiko. “Bolero” marks its 25th anniversary this year.

North Shore Center For The Performing Arts – located at 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie

Dates & Times:

June 15 – 7:30 p.m.

June 16 – 7:30 p.m.

June 17 – 3:00 p.m.

http://www.northshorecenter.org/

Ensemble Espanol – located at 5500 N. St. Louis Ave., Chicago

https://www.ensembleespanol.org