× Man, 50, killed in Park Manor shooting

CHICAGO — A 50-year-old man died after being shot in the Park Manor neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a minivan about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when a “male offender” fired shots in the first block of East Marquette Road.

The victim was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died. He had been shot in his head, chest and arm.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.